Focus Futures Brings Enterprise and Skills Support to Pembrokeshire

Business in Focus is proud to be delivering Focus Futures on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council. Working in partnership with the local authority, Focus Futures is part of the successful Community Renewal Fund award won by the county to support local people to ‘build back better’.

Focus Futures forms part of the £1,347,672 partnership fund that was awarded to support the development of enterprise and skills in Pembrokeshire. The pilot will provide support to local people to develop skills that will lead them towards economic activity, and inspire and excite business innovation by removing entrepreneurship barriers. Focus Futures will provide support and guidance to people looking to start their own business, help people to access financial support and provide training and 1-2-1 guidance.

Supporting people and communities most in need across the UK, the Community Renewal Fund pilots aim to create opportunities to trial new approaches and innovative ideas that respond to local challenges and local need. The fund aims to support people to overcome barriers, develop entrepreneurial skills, and build the confidence to consider self-employment.

The support that Business in Focus will provide through Focus Futures will consist of:

1-2-1 and group sessions with people who can talk to individuals about employment

Access to webinars and events that will give clients new skills

Support to develop the clients’ ideas and plans

Opportunities for you to network & connect with people like them

Learn new skills that will help the client in the workplace

Business in Focus Chief Executive, Phil Jones said:

We are delighted to have been awarded the opportunity to work in partnership with Pembrokeshire Local Authority to deliver this much needed support to local people. Every year, Business in Focus helps thousands of people across Wales to enter self-employment or to start their own business, so we are well-equipped to deliver strongly on this project. We have experienced Business Advisors who will work on a one-to-one basis with anyone interested in receiving our help, to build their confidence, develop ideas and plans, and introduce peer support networks for longer term support

Gwyn Evans, Pembrokeshire County Council’s External Funding Manager.

We are extremely pleased to have received a clean sweep in our applications to UK Government’s new funding stream. As a result, hundreds of people will receive training, qualifications and targeted support to get them into jobs, and local businesses will receive help and support.

Applicants to the Community Renewal Fund were required to develop projects which addressed the following themes:

Investment in skills

Investment for local business

Investment in communities and place

Supporting people into employment.

Pembrokeshire was successful in receiving funds for all of the bids submitted.

If you know any individuals or businesses that would benefit from support available through Focus Futures, or you want to find out more yourself and speak with one of the Focus Futures Team, email [email protected], call 01656 868502 or visit the website www.businessinfocus.co.uk