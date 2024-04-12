FlixBus Launches Bristol Airport Route in Partnership Expansion with Cymru Coaches

The UK’s fastest growing coach network FlixBus is expanding its partnership with Cymru Coaches, adding Bristol Airport as a new destination.

The new service will operate five times a day between Bristol Airport, Newport, Cardiff city centre, Cardiff East Park and Ride, Bridgend, Swansea University and Swansea city centre.

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK, said:

“Adding Bristol Airport to our network is a key part of our strategy to drive forward our mission to be the largest coach network in the country, and we expect to see strong demand ahead of the peak travel season this summer.”

The firm’s network already includes regular daily routes between London Gatwick and Heathrow Airport for Bristol and Wales. The network will now include Bristol Airport, which welcomed 9.8 million passengers in 2023, the busiest year in the airport's history.

The company recently launched a long-distance zero emissions coach pilot between Newport, Bristol, and London.

Schorling continued:

“FlixBus is also leading the way for innovative, sustainable transport, with our recently launched pioneering electric coach service for cities in England and Wales, a prime example of our dedication to decarbonisation.”

Swansea-based Cymru Coaches, which partnered with FlixBus in summer 2022, announced it will be growing its commitment to the network, with a Van Hool vehicle in FlixBus green livery.

Steve Pearce, Managing Director at Cymru Coaches said: