Five Things You Need to Know About Wales Climate Week

Wales Climate Week (22-26 November) includes a programme of five days of virtual events, during which experts from a range of sectors, along with universities, unions, charities and community groups, join together to explain and debate different aspects of Wales’ response to the climate emergency.

Coming hot off the heels of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Wales Climate Week will cover topics from Wales’ role on the international stage, to energy and emissions, responding to the climate emergency, nature and climate resilience and how communities and the Welsh public can play their part too.

But, if you’re not sure whether it is for you, here are just a few reasons you should log on and check out what’s happening:

1. Universities are rising to the challenge

RSPB Reserve Newport Wetlands, near to Newport, Wales

Leading academics from Swansea, Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Bangor universities will be taking part in Wales Climate Week, talking about a range of topics, from measuring the impact of recent climate action to restoring natural ecosystems in a bid soak up carbon and save the planet.

2. Listen to the next generation

Students taking part in the Swansea University Science for Schools Scheme

Young people have the most at stake when it comes to the impact of climate change. Wales Climate Week will give a voice to youngsters from across the country as they reflect on COP26 and talk about their wishes for the future.

3. Learn about the ‘circular economy’

One of the Repair Cafe Wales events in action

Almost half of all global emissions come from basic goods we make and use every day. Keeping these goods in use for longer, either by re-using, repairing or re-manufacturing them, means less waste and lower emissions. Doing all this within Wales could also create jobs as we shift towards a more circular economy.

4. Take a glimpse into the homes of the future 

Sustainable timber frame housing is enjoying a resurgence – stock credit – David Papazian

Over the past four years, around 2,000 innovative homes have been built across 64 developments in different parts of Wales. Almost half of these developments have used timber grown in Wales. Wales Climate Week will spotlight these projects, as well as looking into how Wales can take its 1.4 million existing homes on a decarbonisation journey.

5. The role of creative arts in sharing the message

The ‘Drum Up A Circus' project by NoFit State Circus

The work of scientists is crucial for understanding and taking action on climate change, but the creative arts also have a role to play in communicating the issues and influencing behaviour – ensuring we all understand the small but meaningful ways we can make a difference in our day-to-day lives. Hear from NoFit State Circus, Hay Festival, poet and playwright Owen Sheers and author Amika George on the final day of Wales Climate Week.

To find out more about Wales Climate Week and register free to watch any or all of the five day programme, visit the COP Cymru events platform.

Meanwhile, people across Wales are being encouraged to make a pledge to show how they will help tackle the climate emergency. The types of pledges are not restricted and can be made via individuals, groups or organisations across all sectors.

To make your pledge, go to the COP Cymru website.

