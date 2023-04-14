Five Directors Appointed at Leading Legal Firm JCP Solicitors

Five members of one of Wales’ best known law firms, JCP Solicitors, have been appointed to the role of Director as it continues to strengthen its senior team.

The legal firm, which has offices across south and west Wales, has promoted staff from its Family, Residential Property, Court of Protection, Property Litigation, and Injury teams to Directors.

Among those to be promoted is Kirsty Meech, an Associate Solicitor in the firm’s Catastrophic Injury team. Having been with the business since 2006, she currently specialises in representing clients who have suffered traumatic brain injuries. Kirsty developed a particular interest in catastrophic injuries having always worked within the personal injury field. Kirsty is a member of the Law Society's Personal Injury Panel.

Jac Staddon, a Senior Associate Solicitor in the Court of Protection team first joined JCP as a paralegal in the Residential Conveyancing team in 2013. He now assists with managing a large team of solicitors and legal assistants, who support those who lack the mental capacity to make their own decisions concerning their property and finances. Jac is a committee member of Headway Swansea and is a member of the Court of Protection Practitioners Association (CoPPA). The Legal 500 2023 edition lists Jac as a ‘Key Lawyer’.

Senior Associate Solicitor in the Family Team, Angela Killa specialises in all aspects of Family Law. Angela, who first joined the business in 2016, oversees complex children matters, divorce and financial remedies. Angela works from the Carmarthen office and is a fluent Welsh speaker. She has recently been appointed as a member of Resolution’s Children Committee, to help protect children in the family justice system and help members of Resolution put children at the centre of family justice. Angela has been a member of the Law Society’s Children Panel for 13 years.

Jonathan Flynn, a Senior Associate Solicitor in the Property Litigation team, first joined the business as a paralegal in 2012. He has experience in dealing with a wide range of property disputes concerning both residential and commercial property. The Legal 500 has named Jonathan a ‘Rising Star’ in the field of property litigation for Wales.

Finally, Nick O’Neill, a Senior Associate Solicitor in the Medical Negligence team, has also been promoted after a career which has seen him work with some of Cardiff’s leading law firms. Nick, a member of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, undertook his training contract with JCP in 2013, returning to the Caerphilly office to help grow the south east offering in 2019.

On the appointments, Hayley Davies, Director and CEO at JCP Solicitors, said:

“We are committed to supporting the career development of our team and I would like to congratulate all those who have been very deservedly promoted to the role of Director. “We know that we have some of the most talented and dedicated solicitors in south and west Wales working here at JCP Solicitors, and we want to recognise their value within our firm. “Their specialist knowledge enhances our offering as a legal practice and sets us apart for providing the very best advice and services to our clients.”

The promotions follow an impressive start to the year for the firm, which has once again been shortlisted for the Welsh Law Awards alongside its recent appointment to the prestigious NFU Cymru legal panel.

JCP Solicitors, which has offices in Swansea, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Cowbridge and Pembrokeshire, offers a wide range of services including Conveyancing, Commercial Property, Family Law, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and Personal injury.

For more information visit www.jcpsolicitors.co.uk