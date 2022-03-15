FinTech Awards Wales 2022 has Officially Launched

FinTech Awards Wales 2022 have officially launched, with nominations welcomed from across Wales.

The Awards, which are designed to recognise the FinTech Professionals and companies of Wales and shine a light on the growing FinTech sector, are now in their third year.

With an Awards evening planned for 16 September, FinTech Awards Wales will continue to host the event at the Tramshed.

Matt Hyde, MD of FinTech Awards Wales, looks forward to another year of uncovering talent and recognising the stars.

The FinTech sector even during the challenges of the last two years continues to grow and to be one of the jewels in the crown of business in Wales. The Awards will place the spotlight fully on the Start-Ups, the Scale-Ups as well as the established tech companies and entrepreneurs who are helping millions of customers with their technology enabled products”.

The FinTech sector is growing rapidly in Wales, fuelled by the fantastic talent, courage and bravery of a new stable of businesses. With almost 16,000 people actively employed within FinTech sector in Wales, the nation’s tech sector is worth an estimated £8.2bn to the Welsh economy, and is providing fantastic employment and development opportunities for the workforce in Wales.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

Following the challenges of the last two years, these awards will recognise the achievements of the thriving FinTech sector across the country, bringing Wales’ leading innovators and digital experts together in an evening of celebration. “As an emerging tech region, Wales has the fastest growing digital economy outside of London. We are looking to build a stronger, fairer, greener Welsh economy which will be based on the principles of fair work and sustainability as we invest in the industries and services of the future.”

CEO at Confused.com and Chair at FinTech Wales, Louise O’Shea, comments:

The FinTech sector in Wales continues to go from strength to strength: new entrants; scaling businesses; growing ecosystem. This is magnificent and I'm so proud to be a part of it. I look forward to celebrating all of this at the Awards and recognising the individuals and teams who have achieved great things in a busy 12 months.”

This year’s judges include Mark Walker from the FinTech Power 50; Mark Evans, Group Chief Information Officer at SMS Plc, with Sarah Williams – Gardner CEO of FinTech Wales with the role of nonvoting Co-Chair of the Judging Panel alongside Andrew Probert founder of Admiral Insurance.

Nominations are welcomed in 14 categories, via www.FinTechAwardsWales.com

Shortlisted individuals, teams and organisations will be announced in the summer.