Female Health Brand Launches into US and Chinese Markets

Female health brand Health & Her has secured a string of new export deals in the US and China, with entry into the UAE market planned for the autumn.

Health & Her was founded by Kate Bache and Gervase Fay in 2019 when they launched a range of supplements to help women as they experience hormonal changes. The products, which support menstrual, perimenopause and menopause changes, are research backed and data driven.

The Cardiff company, which already exports to Germany and Ireland, is being supported by the Welsh Government’s export programmes to enter both the US and Chinese markets.

The US is now the company’s largest export market after it signed a deal with one of the largest pharmacy chains in the US which boasts thousands of stores across the country, as well as Vitamin Shoppe, a wellness retailer which has over 700 stores.

These retail partnerships provide an in-person retail experience for American Health & Her consumers, who had previously only been able to purchase products via the Health & Her website, and also via Amazon US.

This further access to the US’ $40bn supplement market was immediately transformative for the Health & Her brand, taking US revenue from 5% to 8% of overall turnover within just a few months.

The move into US retail was supported by the Welsh Government via its International Trade Development (ITD) programme, which provides businesses in Wales with practical advice, guidance, information, and data to enable them to make strategic decisions on their export journey.

In China, Health & Her has partnered with a local agency to access the millions of shoppers across TMall, TikTok, Douyin and other online channels. TMall is the world’s largest third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers and serves as a platform for consumers in China and overseas to buy international branded products not available in traditional retail outlets. The company also sells its products via TikTok Shop and Douyin, and while TikTok is well known in the rest of the world, Douyin, which has no presence outside China, is the majority player in the Chinese social media market.

The relationship with the Chinese in-market agency which has helped Health & Her to establish commercial partnerships in the country was supported by representatives from the Welsh Government and China-British Business Council who attended meetings with Health & Her founders in Guangzhou.

In the Middle East, in January 2024 Health & Her exhibited on the Cymru/Wales Pavilion at Arab Health, as part of the Welsh Government trade mission. The event, which is one of the world’s largest healthcare conferences and trade shows, resulted in interest from three major retailers and three distributors in the region. Since then, the company has been working behind the scenes to earn the appropriate accreditations to access the Middle Eastern market and will be launching into the UAE in October.

The expanding global reach of Health & Her products is the beginning of a major international roll out for the firm whose perimenopause and menopause wellbeing app is currently being used by women in 176 countries around the world.

Kate Bache, cofounder and CEO at Health & Her, said:

“It’s been an incredibly busy few months for us as we launch into the US and Chinese markets. The US is the world’s largest supplement market and China is the world’s second most populous country, which means we now have the ability to reach literally hundreds of millions of women who are experiencing changes in their wellbeing associated with premenstrual changes, perimenopause and menopause. “Exporting has always been our roadmap for growth. Accessing vast global marketplaces was our goal from day one. After all, for all of our differences, no matter who you are, or where you live, women everywhere will always experience hormonal health changes and challenges. “The support we’ve had from the Welsh Government in our export journey has been second-to-none. And it’s been a really collaborative process. We’ve put a lot into our relationship, and with their guidance and expertise, it’s really paying off.”

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning said: