Events Company Celebrates Completion of New Llanberis Office

Always Aim High Events, which organises local sporting events, has announced the completion of its new office in Llanberis.

The construction, which began in September 2024, was made possible through a £500,000 grant from the UK Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and the support of Cyngor Gwynedd. the firm also part funded the build.

In total 90% of the project’s budget was spent locally. Suppliers who played a key role in bringing the project to life were Russell Hughes Architects, Llangefni, Celtic Heritage, Caernarfon, Wales Timber Solutions, Blaenau Ffestiniog, The Larch Cladding Company, Mold and Anglesey Solar.