20 March 2025
Events Company Celebrates Completion of New Llanberis Office

Always Aim High Events, which organises local sporting events, has announced the completion of its new office in Llanberis.

The construction, which began in September 2024, was made possible through a £500,000 grant from the UK Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and the support of Cyngor Gwynedd. the firm also part funded the build.

In total 90% of the project’s budget was spent locally. Suppliers who played a key role in bringing the project to life were Russell Hughes Architects, Llangefni, Celtic Heritage, Caernarfon, Wales Timber Solutions, Blaenau Ffestiniog, The Larch Cladding Company, Mold and Anglesey Solar.

“We feel extremely grateful to have completed this project with the assistance of UK Government funding and the support of Cyngor Gwynedd,” said Managing Director Nigel Kendrick. “We are incredibly proud to have used local suppliers for every stage of the build. Their hard work and craftsmanship have been crucial to the project's success and on-time completion.”



