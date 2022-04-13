EVENT: Supercharging Science 2022: Securing Strategic Advantage through S&T

Description

Join us for Supercharging Science 2022: Securing Strategic Advantage through Science and Technology (S&T)

Discover how to work on MOD's Science and Technology programmes with Dstl, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

Meet with experts from across the capability areas.

Network with the best innovators from academia and industry, collaborate with likeminded people, and learn how to access funding opportunities.

Join us for this free engagement day as we reveal MOD’s most ambitious S&T programmes to date with details on our technical challenges and requirements.

Play your part in keeping the UK safe and prosperous.

Help us secure strategic advantage through science and technology.

Full agenda to follow.

Registration closes at 5pm on Friday 20 May, 2022.

We will be vetting all registrants.

For security purposes, when signing up you must use a legitimate work or academic email address.

You must also provide a telephone number should we need to make contact for further checks with you.

If we need to review or cancel your registration, we will be in touch.

To gain access to the event you must bring valid photo ID and a work/organisation pass, along with your ticket.

We look forward to seeing you in Newport!

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:7th June 2022

WHERE: International Convention Centre Wales