EV Provider Holds Senedd Showcase

Cardiff-based electric vehicle (EV) provider FleetEV hosted a pop-up event at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay to showcase their EV and smart charging solutions to key stakeholders.

At the event FleetEV met politicians and highlighted their delivery of more than 400 EVs to the Welsh public sector in the past year through the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery (WGCD) framework for electric vehicle provision, a move which the firm says saved the sector more £1.2 million.

Sister company PLUG Charging also showcased their innovative lamp column charger after recently celebrating their placement on the Welsh Government’s EV Charging Infrastructure Framework. This major contract will see them roll out a variety of sustainable charging solutions across Wales, including EV charger installations, lamp column chargers, roof solar, and solar car ports, reinforcing their role as a leader in EV infrastructure.

Joining the two businesses were players from the Netball Super League team LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons, of which PLUG Charging are sustainability partners for the 2025 season. Sustainability officer Elle McDonald was joined by teammate Jacqui Newton as they hosted a goal-scoring challenge and prize giveaway.

2B Enterprising was also in attendance, sharing information on ‘The Bumbles of Honeywood’ enterprise programme for primary schools. FleetEV currently delivers essential skills workshops to 20 schools across Wales through the programme.

From the Senedd, attendees included Deputy Plaid Cymru Leader and Climate Change Spokesperson, Delyth Jewell, Chair of the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, Llyr Gruffydd, and Plaid Cymru Local Government and Transport Spokesperson, Peredur Owen Griffiths. From Cardiff Council, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning & Transport, Daniel De’Ath made an appearance, among others.

Jarrad Morris, CEO and Founder of FleetEV and PLUG Charging, said:

“We’re proud to be leading the way in making electric vehicles more accessible and helping to drive the shift towards a more sustainable future. Events like this give us the opportunity to engage directly with both the public and policymakers, ensuring the importance of EV adoption and the necessary infrastructure continues to be at the forefront of discussions. We’re excited about the future and the role FleetEV and PLUG Charging can play in supporting the transition to cleaner, greener driving across Wales.”

Elle McDonald, Sustainability Officer at Cardiff Dragons, said:

“Our partnership with PLUG Charging is an exciting step forward in our commitment to sustainability. We’re all about creating a culture of responsibility, whether that’s using sustainable materials for our uniforms or cutting down on waste at events. “The showcase outside the Senedd was a great opportunity to connect with the public and policymakers, and really highlight how important EV adoption is and the impact policy has on shaping a greener future. We’re proud to be partnering with PLUG Charging to make a real impact both on and off the court.”

Tracy Bracher, Marketing Manager at 2B Enterprising, added: