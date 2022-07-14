Entrepreneurs Vision to Transform the IT Managed Services Available to SMEs

A trio of entrepreneurs has revealed an ambitious vision to transform the IT Managed services available to SMEs across South Wales and beyond with the launch of a new business; Flotek Group.

Providing IT & Managed Services, Flotek is helmed by CEO Jay Ball, Financial Director David Middleton, and Managing Director Malcolm Holland, who have founded the venture based on a core aim of helping businesses embrace the technology digital transformation to enhance their operations and service offerings.

For Jay Ball, who achieved major success in the sector having previously founded the largest and most successful telecoms company in Wales, the launch marks a return to the Cardiff business scene.

Jay said:

For large corporations, the IT digital transformation has already begun, but many SMEs in the area are unaware of the changes and technology available to them. Our focus is on ensuring these local businesses adopt next generation technologies to have an improved level of dedicated care and support, which will help deliver growth, scalability, and cost savings. With huge need around security and cyber awareness in the workplace, we want to be the go-to for protecting customers, ensuring they have the right policies and systems in place. It’s exciting to be re-joining the regional market with Flotek Group, as there’s a real opportunity to supercharge SMEs with high-quality, scalable services, bringing together trusted technology in the cloud.

Flotek’s management team has already set out an impressive plan for future growth centred around a buy and build acquisition strategy, headed by David Middleton, who brings five years of corporate finance advisory experience specialising in SME ICT and Telecoms firms.

David said:

We see there being an opportunity for consolidation where we can ensure customers are always receiving the very best products and services whilst retaining the local identity and presence that SMEs in particular value from their technology provider. This approach will in turn support SMEs’ growth strategies, unlocking the next phase of business development and driving regional economic performance.

In order to enrich its clients’ operations, Flotek has chosen key strategic partnerships with Microsoft to help small to medium businesses really embrace cloud technologies which provide increased security, flexibility & cost savings on existing outdated technology.

With a background in leading sizable IT and Telecom support teams, Malcolm Holland completes the management trio, ensuring that the quality of Flotek’s services remains first class.

Malcolm said:

With the disruption of the last few years, businesses have had to evolve to facilitate remote and flexible working arrangements. It’s therefore crucial that these teams have access to technologies that not only support the way they work but enhance how they operate. There’s a real need for an MSP that can guarantee efficient and cyber-secure solutions so that SMEs in South Wales are ready for the challenges the digital transformation poses, and that’s what Flotek will deliver for clients.

Serving customers across South Wales from a base at The Maltings, Flotek will be amongst other ambitious and pioneering businesses in one of the capital’s leading business ecosystems.

Jay continued: