Enterprise Hubs to Close after Four Years of Local Business Support

After four very successful years supporting start ups in Carmarthen and Newtown, Business in Focus has announced that they are pausing operations at Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub and Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub.

Launched in 2019 as part of the Business Wales programme, the Enterprise Hub programme has been at the heart of entrepreneurial activity in the local communities, creating over 200 jobs and investing over £500,000 in local enterprise.

More recently and thanks to remote working, our Enterprise Hubs opened additional space to create strong co-working, networking and room hire facilities so that those without an office space, in need of a meeting room or established businesses looking for remote workspaces for their teams had a local place to work from.

Holly Jones, Hub Manager at Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub, said:

“We have achieved some absolutely incredible things at the Hub over the last four years. From our launch back in 2019, moving online to continue supporting entrepreneurs through the pandemic, running our Christmas Markets and Spring Markets, our She Can Start conference series to inspire more women to start a business, and watching businesses launch, thrive and grow thanks to our offering. The whole Team would like to thank everyone for their support and we’re excited to see what the future brings.”

Cathrin Jones, Senior Hub Co-ordinator at Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub, said:

“Following our opening with Lee Waters MS in 2019, we haven’t stopped in Carmarthen. We’ve had everything from netwalking sessions and roadshows, to test trading and Christmas pop-up shops. Our Hub in the heart of St Catherine’s Walk has provided a fantastic place for people to co-work, meet and network.”

Business in Focus Chief Executive, Phil Jones added:

“The Enterprise Hubs across Wales have been such a success and have been key to bringing business advice and support to more rural areas. The Enterprise Hub have provided considerable support to entrepreneurs before, during and after the pandemic, and with a strong foundation in the local community. The fantastic co-working and meeting room facilities have been available to those who looking to move away from full-time home-working, and those launching their business and in need an address to work from.”

Funded through the European Regional Development Fund, the contract for physical Enterprise Hubs came to an end on 31st May, 2023. However, budding entrepreneurs and business owners across Wales can still access Business Wales advice, support and fully funded services directly through its website: businesswales.gov.wales.

Business in Focus is working hard to secure new fundings streams to allow the Focus Enterprise Hubs to open for business again.