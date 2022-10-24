Enhanced Employment and Enterprise Bureaus to Help Young People Prepare for the World of Work

Enhanced Employment and Enterprise Bureaus to Help Young People Prepare for the World of Work

Every further education college in Wales now has a dedicated Employment and Enterprise Bureau to help young people prepare for the world of work by supporting them to find a job or setting up their own business.

The enhanced Bureaus are an important part of the Welsh Government’s flagship Young Person’s Guarantee, which commits to providing everyone under the age of 25 living in Wales with support to gain a place in education or training and help to get into work or become self-employed.

The bureaus, which will be backed by £2.36 million in Welsh Government funding this financial year, will help young people prepare for the labour market through a package of opportunities which will be made available for both full and part-time learners.

This support will help build essential employability and enterprise skills, with advice and guidance on offer to support young people into employment or self-employment.

The Young Person’s Guarantee will help protect a generation from the impacts of lost learning and delayed labour market entry caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, and to help make Wales a place where more young people feel confident in planning their future.

The Employment and Enterprise Bureaus will be delivered by the colleges and work with key partners, such as employers, Regional Skills Partnerships, Careers Wales and Working Wales.

They will create opportunities for learners to engage with local, regional and national employers; present varied routes into employment via programmes such as Jobs Growth Wales+, Apprenticeships and Big Ideas Wales; provide one-to-one advice and guidance; and encourage aspirations for entrepreneurship amongst learners through an entrepreneurship champion in each institution.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: