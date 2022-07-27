Employment and Skills Survey a Must for Businesses and Organisations

Businesses and organisations across Mid Wales are being urged to complete an important survey on employment and skills which will help guide future provision.

The survey results will help Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership inform Welsh Government on the skills landscape across the region and connect skills funding with employer demand. The survey runs until Sunday, August 14.

In 2019, the Welsh Regional Skills Partnerships (RSPs) launched its three-year Employment and Skills Plans which have been used to understand and shape the skills priorities for employers across respective regions and influence the provision offered through the further education and work-based learning sectors.

Councillor Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills at Ceredigion County Council and Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys at Powys County Council, issued a joint statement.

They said,

Over the last three years, there has been a significant change in the skills required by employers to drive forward their businesses in a post-pandemic world. It is more important than ever that we ensure people can gain the skills employers are looking for through our colleges, universities and apprenticeships. We encourage all businesses and organisations across the region to complete the employment and skills survey to help inform our new Employment and Skills Plan for 2022-2025.

To take part in the survey, visit www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/employment-and-skills