Emerging Tech – The Future of Farming in Wales

Former first minister Carwyn Jones is joined by Sue Davies, Owner and Commercial Director Patchwork Technology, Eirwen Williams Head of Rural Programmes at Menter a Busnes and Nick Connors Managing Director at TEKenable to discuss the application of technology within the agricultural sector.

Farmers are becoming reliant on technology to make their operations as efficient, productive and profitable. In this discussion the panel discuss, how is the use of precision agriculture and the use of data helping the agricultural sector evolve?