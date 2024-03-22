Eamon Tuhami Joins Finalrentals Board as Chairman

Finalrentals.com, the internationally acclaimed car rental brand program, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Eamon Tuhami to its board as Chairman.

For over 20 years, Eamon has been assisting in the creation and investment of new tech ventures. He enjoys the energy and excitement of launching new initiatives, both in the UK and internationally. This enthusiasm extends from established businesses to startups and his own projects. He operates Hwyl.Ventures, his own venture-building consultancy, sits on various boards, represents Wales and the UK globally for the UK government, and supports local ecosystem initiatives.

Eamon Tuhami said:

“it's a pleasure to officially come aboard. Amazing to see the Finalrentals has made since landing in Cardiff especially over the past twelve months. Super excited about the vision and growth potential of the business.”

Ammar Akhtar. Founder and CEO of Finalrentals said:

“With Eamon’s incredible background and experience in building companies and his insight on entrepreneurship and driving the innovation forward, I am really thrilled to open a new chapter of growth, success and innovation with Eamon on our board as Chairman”

As Finalrentals dives headfirst into this thrilling new chapter, it promises to deliver unparalleled car rental services. With a proven track record of success and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Finalrentals is poised to redefine the car rental industry around the globe.