Dudley’s Aluminium Strengthens Senior Management Team with Five Appointments

Cardiff-based aluminium fabricator, Dudley’s Aluminium, has strengthened its senior management team with five director-level appointments.

Selected by the company’s Board of Directors, the appointments are all internal promotions, rewarding the commitment and longevity of their staff.

Neil Andrews and Simon Hoggett have been appointed Estimating Director and Sales Director respectively, supporting new business development.

Neil manages a team of three estimators, reviewing all tender enquiries to ensure that compliant and competitive bids are submitted for new projects. The estimating team led by Neil will liaise closely with Sales Director Simon, whose wealth of sales experience from 30 years within the aluminium curtain walling and window industry, will support the development of existing and new client projects and further company growth.

Neil Andrews said:

“Having worked with Dudley’s for over 21 years, I am excited to take on this new leadership role and thank the Board of Directors for this opportunity.”

Simon Hoggett said:

“I am looking forward to this new opportunity and further developing Dudley’s highly respected reputation within the curtain walling industry.”

Supporting clients from design to project completion, Neil Jones has been appointed Contracts Director. Neil will oversee all projects from contract appointment, engaging with clients on the planning, coordination and programming of their projects as well as ensuring that quality is delivered through supply and installation by internal employees and their supply chain.

Neil Jones said:

“In my 26 years at Dudley’s, I have been fortunate to progress in the company and am grateful for this latest opportunity to further develop the company’s relationships and reputation with clients.”

Dudley’s Aluminium offers clients full in-house design and production facilities and within the design team, Gary Smythe has been appointed Technical Director. Gary oversees the design process of all secured projects, ensuring that his team prepare and present concise drawing packs in line with company guidelines and standards, and provides support to both the estimating and installation departments.

Gary Smythe said:

“I am delighted to receive this appointment. Securing new projects across the UK, Dudley’s is continuing to go from strength to strength and I am looking forward to playing my part in the company’s growth.”

The final appointment sees Stephen Muir become Commercial Director. Stephen’s responsibilities include contract condition negotiations for main contractors, issuing sub-contract orders and payments to the company’s supply chain and supporting the planning of future projects.

Stephen Muir said:

“Having been with the company since I was an apprentice joiner, it’s a privilege to have been given this opportunity with Dudley’s. I look forward to working closely with the existing Board of Directors, along with the other members of the new structure, to ensure we continue to provide the high level of service and quality our customers have come to expect from us.”

Speaking about the appointments, Dudley’s Managing Director Colin Shorney said:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome the five new directors to the leadership team. These appointments acknowledge the dedication of our team to positioning Dudley’s as a leading aluminium fabricator and will help us capitalise on new business opportunities.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has completed many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail and defence sector throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Construction online registered and certified to manufacture “Secured by Design” products.