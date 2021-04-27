Gamlins Law Continues Expansion with Six New Recruits

A leading North Wales law firm continues to expand with six new staff joining the team.

Gamlins Law has increased its headcount to 72 with its latest raft of appointments.

The new recruits include three solicitors, employment lawyer Jaimie Whiteley, family lawyer Kelly Griffiths and Gwenllian Gwynedd, who joins the Private Client department.

Also coming on board are Georgia Tew, a paralegal in the Family team, Sally Richards, a legal executive in the Personal Injury department, and Debra Jones, a legal aid administrator.

The latest appointments come at an exciting time for Gamlins Law, following the announcement earlier this year that the business is moving to a prestigious new head office at Morfa Hall in Rhyl later this year.

The firm has further offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh and Holywell.

Ron Davison, Managing Director of Gamlins Law, said:

“We are delighted to welcome our latest new recruits to the Gamlins Law family. “We are continually looking to attract the best lawyers and support staff to our business – having great people is critical in providing the best possible experience for our clients. “In addition to these six appointments, we expect to bring on board further fee earners and support staff over the next couple of months. “All of our teams are busy and we continue to look at further ways to innovate and introduce new service offerings for our clients. We are building a strong platform for the move to our new Rhyl HQ later in the year.”

Gamlins Law offers a comprehensive range of legal services including commercial, commercial and residential property, employment law, family and matrimonial, children, personal injury and medical negligence, criminal, regulatory, litigation, inheritance tax, wills and probate.

The company also has a sister business, HR Anchor, which launched just over a year ago and provides clients with a full range of HR consultancy services.