Distribution Firm Gears up for Growth with £1m Extension

Work has started on a £1 million extension at a distribution firm that’s gearing up for growth – creating 10 new jobs in the process.

The additional warehouse space at the McCarthy Group on Wrexham Industrial Estate will create space for an extra 4,000 pallets.

As well as increasing capacity by 18,000 square feet at their Elm Point HQ, the company, which currently employs 75 people, will also be doubling the size of the truck parking yard.

The expansion comes just four years after their existing state-of-the-art warehouse and office complex was opened.

Managing director Mike McCarthy decided to press ahead with the new development after clinching a raft of new contracts.

The four and a half acre site caters for dozens of daily shipments and provides storage space for companies across the UK and works for clients from as far afield as Turkey

Having already gained an AA rating from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the centre also secured accreditation earlier this year to store organic food..

The strategy to take the firm to the “next level” also includes taking on contract packing work.

Mr McCarthy said: