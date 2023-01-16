Distribution Firm Gears up for Growth with £1m Extension

Work has started on a £1 million extension at a distribution firm that’s gearing up for growth – creating 10 new jobs in the process.
The additional warehouse space at the McCarthy Group on Wrexham Industrial Estate will create space for an extra 4,000 pallets.
As well as increasing capacity by 18,000 square feet at their Elm Point HQ, the company, which currently employs 75 people, will also be doubling the size of the truck parking yard.
The expansion comes just four years after their existing state-of-the-art warehouse and office complex was opened.
Managing director Mike McCarthy decided to press ahead with the new development after clinching a raft of new contracts.
The four and a half acre site caters for dozens of daily shipments and provides storage space for companies across the UK and works for clients from as far afield as Turkey
Having already gained an AA rating from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the centre also secured accreditation earlier this year to store organic food..
The strategy to take the firm to the “next level” also includes taking on contract packing work.
Mr McCarthy said:
“We are extremely busy because there’s increased demand for high quality warehousing, particularly facilities with food grade accreditation like we have.
“We are BRC AA grade and that’s just an automatic tick in the box for people to see we are reaching a gold standard.
“Securing the accreditation to store organic food has also been an advantage because it underlines the quality of what we can offer.
“That gives our customers peace of mind because they can be certain their goods are in safe hands and are being stored in the best possible conditions.
“The opening of the first phase at Elm Point has paid dividends because it’s enabled us to attract new customers and that’s created a momentum of its own.
“It’s been a massive asset and the new extension will help us to build on that success.
“We have a range of blue chip customers from across the UK and farther afield – our client portfolio includes a packaging firm from Turkey and we’re looking to target more customers from Europe.
“We’re also planning to offer our customers a pick and pack service, which means we consolidate multiple orders into a single consignment.
“That means one delivery instead of several consignments being delivered by different carriers.
“Essentially, it enables our customers to outsource work that would otherwise be extremely labour intensive for them.
“All in all, we hope our expansion programme is going to generate 10 new jobs which will be good news for the local economy.
“As well as creating extra employment here, the pick and pack services are also going to be good for the planet because we’ll be cutting down on the delivery miles.”