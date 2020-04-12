Disease Litigation Specialist Joins Watkins and Gunn

A disease litigation specialist is “thrilled” to have been appointed to leading South Wales firm Watkins and Gunn to help “expand and strengthen” the firm's offering.

Lyndsey Gordon-Webb has joined the award-winning firm as an associate solicitor and will also head up the growing Disease Litigation team from this month.

As part of her new role, the 35-year-old will handle all aspects of industrial disease, which have been created as a result of work-related negligence.

The Bridgend-based solicitor is also aiming to expand the firm's specialist Disease Litigation department, and enhance its offering throughout Wales.

On her appointment, Mrs Gordon-Webb said:

“I am thrilled to have joined the team at Watkins and Gunn and have the opportunity to work with this fantastic team of dedicated solicitors. “The prospect of heading up and really growing the Disease Litigation department was such an exciting opportunity, and one that I am looking forward to undertaking. “I am sure it will be a challenge, but one that is certainly worthwhile, and I am very excited about what the future holds. I'd like to thank the managing partners for their belief in me, and I look forward to working alongside them to make the department a success.”

Mrs Gordon-Webb joins the firm after amassing 14-years' experience as a senior associate solicitor, and also building an extensive reputation for her specialist work in international disease litigation.

On her appointment to Watkins and Gunn, managing partner at the firm, Clive Thomas, said that Mrs Gordon-Webb's experience would be an asset to the firm.

He said:

“We are delighted to welcome Lyndsey to the firm. She will head up our growing Disease Litigation department. “Lyndsey's breadth of experience is certain to be an asset to Watkins and Gunn as we look to expand and strengthen our offering going forward. “Lyndsey's expertise and knowledge in this area precedes her, and as such we are sure that she will enhance the reputation and capabilities of the team. “I look forward to working alongside her as I believe she will have an extremely bright future here.”

Watkins and Gunn Solicitors are Newport, Cardiff and Pontypool Solicitors offering a wide range of legal services including Accident Claims, Medical Negligence, Wills and Probate, Employment Law, and Business Law.