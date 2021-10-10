Director Appointment at GS Verde Corporate Finance

Experienced finance professional Joel Dunning has joined the GS Verde Group, as Associate Director within GS Verde Corporate Finance, following a decade advising corporate clients across South West and Wales.

Joel, who will be based in the GS Verde Group’s Bristol and South West offices, joins from HSBC where he occupied a senior advisory role in Wales and the West of England. During this time, he has worked with high growth businesses with funding for acquisitions, working capital and organic growth, as well as working on a number of cross border international deals.

Joel has also previously worked in industry as a Finance Director for a manufacturing business, where his remit included debt raising for growth, acquisitions and conducting due diligence on targets.

Speaking on his appointment, Joel said:

“With M&A currently rebounding and accelerating as the economy drives on from the challenges of the pandemic, it is an exciting time to be joining the GS Verde Group. I am looking forward to supporting existing and new clients of both GS Verde Corporate Finance, and the wider Group in the coming months.”

Joel will assist GS Verde Corporate Finance in its growth across the UK and EIRE, supporting businesses who are looking to raise investment for growth or acquisition, as well as businesses looking to plan their succession and exit.

Craig Blackmore, Managing Director of GS Verde Corporate Finance said:

“The experience Joel has gained from his time in senior financial advisory roles, gives him a clear idea of what funders and investors are looking for when reviewing financial models and assessing fair value of a business. Joel brings expertise in acquisitions, investment raises and business sales, and we are delighted to welcome him to the GS Verde Group”.

The GS Verde Group recently announced its brand re-alignment, which brings together the collective professional disciplines of law, finance, tax and communications, to act as a single advisory team to business owners.

Joel concluded: