Digital Transformation Series – Communications

To support businesses in Wales, Superfast Business Wales have created a new digital toolkit designed to help businesses improve efficiency, streamline operations, boost security, and often reduce costs.

Listing over 100 cloud-based solutions, the digital toolkit directory will help you find software and services you can rely on. All products listed are presented for information and research only, and any recommendations are not designed to be comprehensive or act as a specific endorsement from Superfast Business Wales.

DOWNLOAD A COPY OF THE DIGITAL TOOLKIT HERE

In the next part of this series, we look how businesses can embrace cloud-based software to improve team and general business communications.

Crises and technological advances have naturally forced businesses to bring about changes in their ways of working. Post-covid, implementing a cohesive internal communications plan is now crucial to growing a successful company.

Whether you’re a start-up looking for platforms to help you communicate more efficiently, or an established business that is expanding its operational processes, using cloud software is a cost-effective solution and a must have for any business.

You may be surprised at just how much you can get done in ‘the cloud’, and at a fraction of the cost you’d spend otherwise.

Hybrid working is now mainstream for most businesses; but working in a virtual team presents many challenges. When you can't see your colleagues face-to-face, and you don't have the social interactions that build relationships and rapport, it can be difficult to establish trust.

If virtual working isn't managed correctly, this lack of trust can undermine everything that your business is trying to achieve.

As cloud software solutions have advanced significantly, there are now many tools and strategies that you can use to work successfully in a virtual team and tackle these challenges head-on.

A company’s ability to effectively communicate both internally and externally can often be the difference between success and failure.

With the rise of instant messaging, Voice over IP telephony and video conferencing, business communication is changing dramatically.

Increasingly, our email is moving to the cloud, reducing the management burden on internal IT staff, and improving access for employees. Often the best email services will give you access to your messages via a desktop client, mobile device and over the web.

Then there’s instant messaging (IM) to consider. It isn’t a replacement for email, but it does allow employees to collaborate and communicate in channels and across departments more effectively. In fact, it often opens up communication far better than email can.

Voice over IP (VoIP) services aim to replace your phone system with a digital equivalent, giving you standard telephony at lower cost. Flexibility is important too, and you can embrace flexible working with a VoIP system that lets a user answer their desk phone from anywhere.

Finally, video conferencing is now cheaper and more accessible than ever. Basic one-to-one calling is standard, so look for a system that features group calling or supports meeting rooms for wider company to company calls.