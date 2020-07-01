DHEW Work with NHS Wales to Develop the NHS Wales Developer Portal

The Portal is being built as part of our approach to opening up NHS Wales APIs, standards and data to developers to ease the burden of integration and improve understanding of the digital architecture.

We want to develop a Portal that can be a first stop for developers and companies looking to integrate with NHS Wales systems.

This event is running as part of Wales Tech Week.

Who should attend?

Developers

Business Analysts

Technical teams

Anyone developing digital healthcare products and services for Welsh health and care services

Why should you attend?

You will see the demo of the Developer Portal in an interactive ‘show and tell’ session. Its your opportunity to give us feedback on the Portal – we are keen to understand what you would like to see from the Portal. It will give you an understanding of the existing APIs and our drivers, goals and future plans.

How do I attend?

A link to join the event will be sent on Monday 13th July 2020.