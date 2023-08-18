Defence and Climate Change Report: MOD must Play its Part in Reducing Emissions

Today the Defence Committee publishes its report “Defence and Climate Change”, finding that work remains to be done to contribute to the UK’s 2050 net zero carbon emissions target.

The report found that the Ministry of Defence (MOD) “can do much more to measure and reduce its emissions – without eroding military capability.”

Insufficient targets

The report calls out the MOD’s decarbonisation targets as “insufficiently demanding”. Despite producing half of all central Government’s carbon emissions, the MOD has among the least demanding targets for reducing emissions.

To meet its 2025 target of reducing overall emissions by 30%, the MOD will be able to rely purely on the ongoing decarbonisation of the National Grid, without the need to take any action of its own.

“Targets are hardly stretching if they can be met without any effort,” the report finds, and calls for Defence to adopt much more demanding targets for the next round of Greening Government Commitment (GGC) targets from 2026-2030.

However, the report notes the RAF’s ambitious plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the Government’s 2050 target.

Measurement too narrow

The Committee also calls on the MOD to measure a much broader range of emissions to generate an accurate picture of its own carbon footprint. GGC targets do not consider Service family accommodation and fuel used by the Services, which are a large portion of MOD’s true emissions.

Lack of coordination

The report urges the MOD to appoint a dedicated climate change director, able to focus their entire effort on coordinating decarbonisation efforts and holding the separate commands and organisations across Defence to account for their progress in reducing emissions.

Emissions reporting

The report calls for the MOD to demonstrate global leadership through robust reporting of defence emissions, offering an international gold standard. In particular, the report says the MOD should return to publishing a standalone annual review of its sustainability performance – which has not been published since 2018 – and for its figures to be independently verified.

It calls on top-level budget holders across Defence to better measure progress by reporting their emissions separately and publicly.

Chair of the Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood MP, said: