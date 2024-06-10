Dealmakers Open Cheltenham Office

An award-winning advisory group has expanded with the opening of a Gloucestershire office.

The GS Verde Group, a multi-discipline dealmaking business which advises business owners on acquisitions and exit planning, has opened an office in Cheltenham.

The office, located in Festival House, in the centre of Cheltenham, adds to the firm’s headquarters in Cardiff and existing offices in Bristol and Dublin. The business also has satellite offices in London and Oxford.

Heading up the Cheltenham presence is Joel Dunning, Director of GS Verde’s Tax & Accountancy division, who said:

“We are excited to bring GS Verde’s unique multi-discipline offering to the Cheltenham and wider Gloucestershire area. We are already acting for a number of clients in sectors that are indigenous to Cheltenham, such as cyber-tech and manufacturing, and we are excited to grow this further in the coming months and years.”

The Group, which combines a number of professional advisory services across Law, Tax & Accounting, Corporate Finance and Communications, are looking to build on an existing base of existing clients in the area.

Mr Dunning added:

“We feel what GS Verde offers is unique and with a growing client-base in the area, we saw this as a catalyst to put down roots and expand within Clockwise Offices, with a thriving community of members.”

The business has announced a number of accolades and awards in a period of fast-growth, and in January 2024, the Group was admitted to the prestigious secondary market platform JP Jenkins, which has provided a marketplace for share trading for brands such as Dyson, Weetabix and Manchester City Football Club.

David Dulieu the Group’s CCO, said: