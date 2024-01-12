de Novo Solutions Launches New Development Centre in India to Drive Growth, Innovation and Delivery Capability

Leading Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow digital transformation consultancy, de Novo Solutions, has unveiled the launch of its new development centre in Chennai, India. This strategic move aligns with the company's unwavering commitment to growth and innovation, positioning the new centre as an innovation hub driving the development of its new industry cloud solutions and increasing its delivery and support capability.

The fast-growing Welsh consultancy, committed to ‘re-imagining the world of work' has a proven track record in leveraging emerging technologies and analytics to deliver data-driven personalised experiences over standardised business processes. With the launch of the new development centre, de Novo Solutions aims to ensure the consistent development of its industry cloud solutions, underpinned by a growing and experienced workforce with advanced capabilities in technological innovation.

Since its official launch in 2021, the fast-growing consultancy has successfully developed and introduced a range of new solutions to market. This includes its next generation managed services offering, ‘Value as a Service™’ [VaaS™] for Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow applications. Additionally, the company has introduced its innovative industry cloud solutions, Odyssea™, driven by Oracle Cloud and designed to meet the needs of a range of sectors such as Local, Central Government and Education Sector – Multi-Academy Trusts.

This news comes after an exciting year of growth for de Novo Solutions, having established itself as one of the UK’s fastest-growing technology companies by doubling revenues to £5 million, with contracted projects exceeding £10 million.

Tim Warner, Founder and Chairman of de Novo Solutions, said:

“We are incredibly excited to unveil the launch of our new development centre in Chennai, India. Not only will this strategic move enable us to drive continued growth and allow us to scale internationally, but more importantly, reinforces our commitment to upholding high standards of quality and excellence. This investment not only increases our delivery capability allowing us to scale but also ensures that we continue to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions, helping them stay ahead in their respective industries by leveraging Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow technology platforms”.

Mark Sweeny, Founder and Chief Executive of de Novo Solutions, confirmed:

“The market has enthusiastically embraced our differentiated service offerings and consumer demand for our services is accelerating, hence our need to expand and compliment the investments we are continuing to make in South Wales. India will enable us to double again in size over the next 12 months and allow us to accelerate our investments in our service propositions. It also positions us to expand internationally over time. The team we have recruited in India are incredibly talented and we are in no doubt they will support us in achieving our new growth objectives for 2024 and beyond”.

Headquartered in Langstone, Wales, de Novo Solutions now employs a team of over 50 business and technical digital transformation specialists, experiencing a 50 % growth in headcount over the last 12 months.

For more information, visit: https://www.de-novo-solutions.com