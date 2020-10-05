David Hieatt in Conversation with Jane Davidson

In this video interview, Jane Davidson talks to David Hieatt, founder of The Hiut Denim Co.

A Conversation with Jane Davidson featuring David Hieatt from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

About David Hieatt

Bankrupt at 16. Thrown out of college at 18. Joined Saatchi and Saatchi at 21. Had a ball. Left advertising to go back to Wales. Started howies in 1995. Sold it to Timberland. Left. Started The DO Lectures, which was voted one of the top 10 ideas festivals in the world by the Guardian.

And in 2012 started a company making jeans called The Hiut Denim Co. in his home town of Cardigan. A town that used to have Britain’s biggest jeans factory. Its purpose is to get 400 people their jobs back. As of today, it now employs 30 people.