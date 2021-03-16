Cywain Helps Alcohol-Free Drinks Producers with New Look

Two Welsh alcohol-free drinks companies will celebrated St David’s Day this year by revealing their businesses’ next steps.

When they were looking to re-brand and reach new customers, Old Coach House Distillery Ltd and Sober Drinks Ltd turned to Cywain – a Menter a Busnes project that supports the development of growth-orientated businesses in the food and drink sector in Wales.

March 1st marked the launch of Old Coach House Distillery’s new STILLERSÒ brand of non-alcoholic botanical drinks. The same day, Sober Drinks will see its new website go live – enabling customers to pre-order the company’s fruity mocktails from the comfort of their own homes.

Said Bethan Williams, Cywain Development Manager,

“The past 12 months have been a time of reflection and reinforcement for both companies. And we’re delighted the support Cywain has provided is coming to fruition. “Old Coach House Distillery and Sober Drinks have tapped into a range of assistance offered by Cywain, from re-branding and website design to masterclasses on online-selling and marketing. I’m sure there are exciting times ahead for them.”

Old Coach House Distillery LTD

A new chapter is opening for Monmouthshire alcohol-free distillers, Old Coach House Distillery Ltd, with the launch of its STILLERSÒ brand.

In 2019 plant biochemist David O’Brien and his food scientist wife, Farhana O’Brien set up what they believe to be the world’s first alcohol-free distillery on a mission to help you drink mindfully.

They have successfully combined their technical skills and creative passions to produce drinks with all the subtleties and intensity of flavour of traditional products, but without any alcohol. The result is ‘gin-style’ drinks which more than hold their own when mixed with tonic to create a distinctive, yet soft, beverage.

Their STILLERSÒ re-brand is a nod to the process of distillation as well as ‘a state of mindfulness’. The products, which are 100% purely distilled – with no added flavours, colours or sugar – launched on March 1st.

Made from organic botanicals and crafted in small batches in a copper pot still, the premium range includes Celtic Myst and Silk Roots. Both drinks draw inspiration from the couple’s love of travelling.

Celtic Myst’s juniper-led citrus notes hark-back to David’s Irish ancestry; and the aromatic, cardamom of Silk Roots is reminiscent of Farhana’s Indian heritage.

Said David,

“We both love travelling, and we had a travel diary in mind when creating our drinks. Each product draws inspiration from different cultures around the world.” He added, “The fantastic support we have received from Cywain has been instrumental in helping us realise the identity of our new brand.”

STILLERSÒ products are available directly from www.stillers.co.uk , Amazon, and various independent outlets in Wales, Dublin, and London.