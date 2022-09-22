Cyber Security Company to Deliver Welsh Government-Funded Support to Wales-based Law Firms

Cyber security consultancy PureCyber will roll-out fully funded National Cyber Security Centre approved Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certification to strengthen the cyber security of law firms across Wales.
The Law Society in Wales has secured Welsh Government funding to offer the certification, which protects organisations of all sizes against a whole range of the most common cyber-attacks.
Recent UK government figures show that in the last 12 months, 39% of UK businesses have been targeted by digital crooks installing ransomwear, malware or ‘phishing’ (making illicit attempts to extract data with criminal intent.)
Law firms are a lucrative target for cyber criminals. The legal sector now uses digital solutions and new legal supporting technology and – according to The Law Society in Wales – needs processes and layers of security in place to improve ‘resilience to the threat of cyber attack’.
Organisations are often required by existing or potential clients to achieve cyber essentials certification and demonstrate to partners, customers, and suppliers that basic cyber security measures are in place.
Damon Rands, Founder and CEO of PureCyber, which recently re-branded from Wolfberry, says:
“We are delighted to be able to offer these fully-funded services as we have, for some time, been passionate about educating Welsh businesses on how best to be vigilant when it comes to damaging cyber attacks.
“These can result in either financial or reputational damage, which can both be critical. Legal firms are very susceptible to cyber offences because of the sensitive data they deal with as a matter of course, and because of the substantial sums of transactions they manage.
“Our dynamic young team will partner with each law firm that applies through us, to support them through each step of the application process. We aim to create cyber savvy legal sector in Wales with robust cyber strategies in place.”