Cyber Security Company to Deliver Welsh Government-Funded Support to Wales-based Law Firms

Cyber security consultancy PureCyber will roll-out fully funded National Cyber Security Centre approved Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus certification to strengthen the cyber security of law firms across Wales.

The Law Society in Wales has secured Welsh Government funding to offer the certification, which protects organisations of all sizes against a whole range of the most common cyber-attacks.

Recent UK government figures show that in the last 12 months, 39% of UK businesses have been targeted by digital crooks installing ransomwear, malware or ‘phishing’ (making illicit attempts to extract data with criminal intent.)

Law firms are a lucrative target for cyber criminals. The legal sector now uses digital solutions and new legal supporting technology and – according to The Law Society in Wales – needs processes and layers of security in place to improve ‘resilience to the threat of cyber attack’.

Organisations are often required by existing or potential clients to achieve cyber essentials certification and demonstrate to partners, customers, and suppliers that basic cyber security measures are in place.

Damon Rands, Founder and CEO of PureCyber, which recently re-branded from Wolfberry, says: