Cross Hands East Strategic Employment Site

Andrew Scott Ltd has successfully completed the construction of the Cross Hands East SES, a low carbon project for Carmarthenshire County Council, Welsh Government and supported by the Active Building Centre.

The project consists of three buildings containing a 38,000sqft mix of offices, together with small and light industrial units. All the buildings adhere to the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge to reduce operational energy, embodied carbon and potable water, and will see the development produce enough renewable energy to meet the full lighting and heating requirements of the buildings.

Using innovative technology and Active Building design principles, the new buildings will generate electricity using on-site renewables and incorporate high levels of insulation to deliver a low carbon development with reduced running costs. This means that all three of the buildings will use no more than 55kwh/m2 each per year.

This design and build project has been delivered to BREEAM Excellent, BIM level 2 and Secured by Design Gold standard. The design of the new units are driving innovation, technology, and sustainable skills.

During RIBA Stage 4, the Andrew Scott team worked collaboratively with the design team of Stride Treglown, Curtin Consulting Engineers, Max Fordham and Blake Morgan in meeting the projects low net-zero requirements, in conjunction with Carmarthenshire County Council and their advisers SPECIFIC. The development is the first in Wales to use the Active Building Design Toolkit from an early stage, this challenged all the design consultants as well as Andrew Scott Limited site team to deliver a low net-zero carbon project.

Managing Director of Andrew Scott, Mark Bowen, said,