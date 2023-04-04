Creo Medical to Create 85 New Jobs Following £708,000 Welsh Government Investment

Monmouthshire-based Creo Medical Limited is expanding and creating 85 well-paid jobs over 3 years, thanks to a £708,000 investment from the Welsh Government.

The high technology medical device company specialises in the emerging field of surgical endoscopy, which aids minimally invasive surgery by applying microwave and radio wave energy.

The Chepstow-based company is set to build a new research and development (R&D) manufacturing centre on its current site.

It will use the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund investment to invest in expanding its premises and in state of the art manufacturing equipment.

Innovating new medical technologies for the benefit of patients is a key part of the Welsh Government’s new Innovation Strategy, which was launched in February 2023.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“We are committed to supporting businesses like Creo Medical to innovate with cutting edge technology, which will support improved healthcare while also boosting our economy. “Creo Medical is a well-established company and an important employer in the south-east of Wales. I am delighted our support will help them to grow even further and create so many new high-skilled jobs. “Our aim is to build a fairer, greener, and more prosperous Wales. Our support for Creo Medical is a further demonstration of that. It will provide a vital boost to the local economy.”

Craig Gulliford, CEO of Creo Medical said: