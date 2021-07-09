Creative Agency Launched in Pandemic Celebrates One Year in Business

Launched during the Coronavirus pandemic, Be Social is driving the digital marketing, social media and brand strategies of leading companies across Wales and the North West.

Among those to have joined forces with the Flintshire-based firm are PetPlace, Taste North East Wales, Colwyn Bay Hearing Practice, Awyr Las (Blue Sky) NHS charity, and iVapps.

Director Jayne Unalkat, previously Head of Marketing and Admissions at Coleg Cambria, is thrilled with their progress over the last 12 months.

“Launching the business at the height of the pandemic was a bold move but I saw a demand for creative digital marketing in this region and just went for it,” said the mum-of-one. “I’m thrilled to be working with such incredible clients and to collaborate with some of the top web, PR, photography and film companies in North Wales on a wide range of exciting campaigns. “I can’t believe this year has flown by so quickly but thank them for their support and look forward to unveiling more interesting and innovative partnerships in the months ahead.”

Having also worked in London as a corporate marketing manager, the 38 year-old lauded the cutting-edge and transformative work taking place in North Wales.

“The way organisations pivoted and changed their approach to meet the challenges of Covid-19 has been amazing to witness,” said Jayne. “And to have been part of communicating this to a wider audience has been a real privilege.”

As well as digital marketing, social media strategy and creative campaigns, Be Social can also help your company achieve its objectives via consultation and bespoke support tailored to your brand.