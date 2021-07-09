Welsh Professionals Seek New Post-pandemic Career Opportunities

New research reveals that six in 10 Welsh marketing professionals are seeking to change jobs so they can continue home-working post-pandemic.

With businesses across the country looking to bring staff back into the office, the research conducted by recruitment firm Hays alongside the Chartered Institute of Marketing, shows the pandemic has led to a fundamental shift in the way professionals want to work.

Half the marketers questioned said they were considering career changes in the next year as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Of those marketers:

61% said that they planned to make changes to their working practices and find a new role that is more of a mix of hybrid working. 17% said they planned to find a new role based completely remotely.

42% said they planned to make changes to their skills and prioritise upskilling in their current profession.

And 22% said they planned to make changes to their career paths entirely and find a role with a greater purpose.

And with 67% of marketing employers saying they plan to hire in 2021, there are immediate opportunities for the 38% of respondents who said they want to move roles as quickly as possible.

The research also reveals that the pandemic has had a significant impact on marketers’ job satisfaction, with a third (33%) of respondents saying they are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their current jobs. Key findings included:

Marketers identified a lack of career progression (50%), a lack of career development opportunities (45%) and a lack of job security (44%) as the top reasons for their dissatisfaction.

35% of marketers said their job satisfaction had worsened during the pandemic.

And 81% identified some level of concern about the wider economic climate and the employment opportunities it may or may not create in the next 2-5 years.

CIM Wales chair, Gavin Davies said:

“With uncertainty over jobs in many sectors, employees having been on the furlough scheme and working conditions for many office-based employees having drastically changed as they have worked from home during the pandemic, it is not surprising that such a large percentage of marketers have re-evaluated their positions and careers. To retain the best talent and maintain healthy work-life balances, Welsh employers should be looking to offering their staff, where applicable, a ‘hybrid working’ model.”

Chris Daly, CEO at the Chartered Institute of Marketing commented:

“It’s clear that as lockdown eases, and the roadmap to recovery providing further clarity to brands and their marketing activities for the year ahead, that marketers are looking to new beginnings. Whether that be investing in their professional development, an increased focus on well-being or a change in the way they work moving forward, 2020 has given them a period on which to reflect and rethink.”

Daly continued:

“Without a doubt, marketing professionals have been tested to their limits as the pandemic saw brands and consumer priorities change overnight. But what is clear is that marketers’ ability to adapt in challenging circumstances has highlighted their resilience. Marketers will still face challenges in 2021, budgets are still in decline and the landscape for some sectors remains uncertain, but this research shows that marketers are eager to evolve and create changes that help them to succeed.”

The research also captured views on the role of the physical workspace. 74% of those surveyed said that their workplace would not return to the way it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. When discussing the workplace changes required once restrictions ease, 45% of marketers believed their existing office space was not fit for purpose and would need reconfiguring, while 32% say that improved access to technology would be necessary.

Clare Kemsley, managing director of Hays Marketing, said:

“We’ve seen increased opportunity for marketing professionals since the start of 2021 – and mirroring our research the intention is there to hire for employers. Technical marketing skills are high in demand, such as CRM, UX and data analytics as employers look to increase their teams and re-start projects as restrictions continue to ease across the UK. “For professionals looking for a new job, it’s wise to stay ahead of what skills employers are looking for and what skills will help you to get your next job. Consider how you can articulate these in both the application and interview process. Soft skills are important, and even more sought after now. “The next step for employers is to develop a competitive recruitment strategy. Today’s job seeker is very different to just six months ago. It’s vital therefore that employers appreciate how the pandemic has changed job seekers’ priorities and refresh their hiring strategy. Doing this will help them draw in the talent they need to put their organisation on the road to recovery.”

To download the full Hays report click here: https://www.hays.co.uk/salary-guide