COVID Pass for Events and Nightclubs Required from 11th October

People will have to show a NHS COVID Pass to enter nightclubs and attend events in Wales from next month.

The measure is being introduced to help control the spread of coronavirus – cases are currently very high in Wales but the alert level will remain at zero for the next 3 weeks.

The requirement to show an NHS COVID Pass will come into force from 11 October. It will mean all over-18s will need to have a NHS COVID Pass to enter:

Nightclubs

Indoor, non-seated events for more than 500 people, such as concerts or conventions

Outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 people

Any setting or event with more than 10,000 people in attendance

Announcing the outcome of the latest 3-week review of the coronavirus regulations, the First Minister encouraged everyone to work from home whenever possible and to make sure they are fully vaccinated.

Awareness and enforcement of other key coronavirus protection measures, including face coverings in indoor public places and on public transport, will be increased.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

Across Wales, coronavirus cases have risen to very high levels over the summer as more people have been gathering and meeting. Tragically, more people are dying from this terrible virus. The very strong advice we have from our scientific advisers is to take early action to prevent infections increasing further. The last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again. That’s why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later.

People who are fully vaccinated in Wales can already download the NHS COVID Pass to securely show and share their vaccine status. It also allows people to show they have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

First Minister Mark Drakeford further said: