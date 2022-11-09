Council Makes it Easier for Smaller Firms to Bid for Contracts

Contractors wishing to be considered to complete building works for Powys County Council will find the process simpler in the future thanks to a new procurement system.

It is designed to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to take on minor construction projects costing between £50,000 to £500,000.

These may include works within council owned properties including housing and corporate buildings including schools, libraries, leisure centres, care homes, day centres.

Interested contractors will need to apply to join the new Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) and if successful will be automatically notified of construction works and be given the opportunity to submit bids.

To apply for the DPS, contractors will need a SSIP third party Health and Safety registration, be Constructionline registered to a minimum of a Level 2 (Silver) status with relevant work categories and have appropriate levels of insurance.

Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, Cllr David Thomas said:

“The council is delighted to offer a simplified system to support small to medium-sized businesses access council building works. “I would urge anyone interested in joining the pool of prequalified contractors to get in contact with our procurement team. They will be able to provide you with more information and support you with your application.”

If you wish to find out more about the DPS, or to discuss requirements for lower value works, please email [email protected], or contact: