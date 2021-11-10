COP Cymru: Finding Nature-based Solutions for the Climate Emergency

The weekend saw the second of the four COP26 Regional Roadshows at the Centre of Alternative Technology in Machynlleth, with an array of inspiring sessions focussing on how Wales can tackle the dual challenges of climate change and biodiversity.

A range of experts were brought together to discuss how supply chains and production systems in Wales can become more sustainable and efficient, profiling some the most promising nature-based solutions being implemented across the country.

This included Aberystwyth University’s and the Centre for Alternative Technology’s Living Wales project, which supports existing initiatives to collate, process, analyse and make publicly available the vast archive of optical and radar satellite observations over Wales that directly address key issues relevant to the Welsh economy, policy, environment and populations.

The event also explored how Wales aims to eliminate food and manufacturing waste, how the nation will address the issue of plastics in the environment, how ‘biomimetics’ can help us learn from nature, as well as the human benefits of protecting the environment.

Speakers also took a deep dive into the Circular Green Economy – a holistic approach to tackling the climate emergency that ensures a better level of human wellbeing in the long term.

While many of the initiatives already taking place in Wales are tackling this issue head on, the speakers provided a sobering analysis on Wales’ existing Co2 emissions – a stark reminder of how we need to do more in the next decade than we have done in the last 30 years.

But with the expertise of those gathered in the Centre of Alternative Technology, a location which not only showcases the beautiful landscapes and natural resources on offer in Wales but inspires its visitors to make a positive change, there was a sense that if everyone comes together, the numerous challenges posed by the climate emergency can be overcome.

The next COP26 Regional Roadshow is taking place today at the National Botanic Garden of Wales in Carmarthenshire, this time focussing on Adaptation and Resilience.

To find out more or sign up to the COP Cymru virtual regional roadshows or any of the Wales Climate Week events, visit the COP Cymru event platform.