Animal Trust to Open in Rhyl with £700,000 Loan from The Development Bank

Pets and their owners in Rhyl will soon benefit from good and affordable veterinary care when Community Interest Company (CIC) Animal Trust open their second veterinary hospital in North Wales.

A loan of £700,000 from the Development Bank of Wales has enabled Animal Trust to purchase the former Aldi site on Wellington Road in Rhyl, with the fit-out of their latest 6,000 square foot veterinary hospital now underway. Expected to open in early 2022, it will be Animal Trust’s 10th veterinary hospital – with existing locations in Wrexham and throughout Yorkshire and North England.

Established by veterinary surgeon and Chief Executive Owen Monie in 2012, Animal Trust now employs more than 300 vets and veterinary care staff. A further 15 jobs will be created in Rhyl when it opens, with services to include free consultations, general and advanced surgery, dental care, neutering, imaging and inpatient care.

Owen Monie said:

“We believe that every animal deserves access to experienced and professional veterinary care as soon as they become ill. That is why we offer free consultations for sick and injured animals brought to our surgeries. “As a Community Interest Company, we try and make sure that a comprehensive veterinary service is within reach of as many pet owners as possible. We build large veterinary hospitals that will serve the needs of the local pet-owning community and make a positive impact on their lives. Our clients are from all walks of life – some come to us because of our ethos and others, for the prices we offer. “We are delighted that the Development Bank recognises the social impact of what we do and believes in our business model. We’re very grateful for their support, which is allowing us to bring high-quality and affordable veterinary care to pets and their owners in Rhyl.”

Scott Hughes of the Development Bank of Wales added:

“Our love of animals means that the veterinary care market is growing rapidly. Increased pet ownership in the UK has resulted in pet owners increasingly needing access to good veterinary care that is affordable. “Owen established Animal Trust with a vision of making good veterinary care available to all pet owners. The Community Interest Company has grown rapidly and now cares for thousands of dogs and cats whose owners, like Animal Trust vets, want the best for their pet when they are unwell. We’re delighted to be supporting Owen and the team as they expand their offering in Wales and look forward to continuing our relationship with them as new opportunities emerge.”

Funding for Animal Trust was provided by the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. Loans, mezzanine finance and equity investment from £25,000 to £10 million are available for Welsh businesses with repayment terms of up to 15 years.