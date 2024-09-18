Contract Awarded for Construction of New Willows High School

Morgan Sindall Construction has been chosen to carry out the main build of the new Willows High School in Cardiff.

Cardiff Council says the education investment – worth more than £60 million – will provide ‘excellent quality education environments to support and enhance teaching and learning’, as well as comprehensive sports facilities including a sports hall, gym, drama studio and grass pitches which will be available for public use outside of school hours.

The latest scheme to be delivered under Cardiff Council and Welsh Government's Band B Sustainable Communities for Learning programme, will see the existing Willows High School relocated and rebuilt to provide capacity for 900 learners aged 11 to 16 years in addition to a 30 place Special Resource Base for pupils with Complex Learning Needs. Enhanced pedestrian facilities to support active travel arrangements at the new school site will also be delivered as part of the scheme.

In May, Cardiff Council's Planning Committee gave the go-head for the brand-new accommodation to be constructed on land off Lewis Road in Splott and the enabling works associated with the scheme have been carried out by Morgan Sindall Construction since August 2023.

Enabling works include a stopping up order on Lewis Road and relevant highways works to allow development to take place, construction of active travel routes to the eastern perimeter of the site and demolition of existing buildings located on Portmanmor Road and at Splott Market site.

In preparation for the main works to begin, installation of new utilities and relocation of existing services, excavation and groundworks including the removal of contaminated material following disturbance of ground and the installation of secure fencing around site boundary are also being delivered.

Headteacher Chris Norman said:

“All of us at Willows welcome this news and we look forward to working with Cardiff Council and Morgan Sindall to develop and deliver a school that will provide exceptional learning facilities for our pupils and greatly benefit the communities that we serve.”

Deputy Leader of Cardiff Council, and Cabinet Member for Education Cllr Sarah Merry, said:

“When completed, the new Willows High School will provide exceptional educational amenities , expertise and teaching opportunities for students and staff. This represents significant investment in the local area and the whole community will benefit from the improved facilities provided at the new school, including sports pitches available for public use.” “The awarding of this contract is an exciting milestone in the future of the new school and I look forward to seeing first hand as the new school takes shape.”

Rob Williams, Area Director at Morgan Sindall Construction said:

“It's a real privilege to be chosen to bring the new Willows High School to life – our Morgan Sindall team can't wait to get started on site and work closely with Cardiff Council on the project. Having provided top-tier educational facilities across Wales, we have seen firsthand how much the spaces in which children learn have a huge impact on their learning, and this state-of-the-art building will certainly be a great environment for pupils to thrive once built.”

It is anticipated that the new school will be completed in the 2026/27 academic year.