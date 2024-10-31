Consultancy to take on New Staff following £50k Investment

A Welsh asbestos consultancy is to take on 7 staff following a £50,000 investment by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE.

Enquin Environmental of Cardiff will use the Fast Track Loan for a new website and marketing to enhance its reputation across the UK as one of the leading businesses in this crucial environmental field. The firm has been operating for 22 years and has a purpose-built laboratory and UKAS accreditation.

“This support from UKSE is very helpful and timely and will enable us to invest in recruitment of staff, marketing and equipment. We enjoy an excellent reputation across the UK and we intend to build on this,” said Managing Director Stephen Jones.

He added that the Business Plan foresees the creation of 7 new roles within the organisation as turnover rises from the present projected £1.6 million to £2 million in three years, he added.

Enquin, which employs 31, works with private and commercial clients, helping schools, universities, hotel chains, retailers and others to deal safely with the considerable dangers posed by asbestos.

“We are a one-stop-shop providing training, surveys, analysis and project management for remediation work. The skills and knowledge we have acquired over the years mean we take a holistic approach offering an efficient, effective and reliable service,” he added.

Mr Jones began his association with the firm on a Student Placement from University in 2004, and other than a 2 year break working for a licensed asbestos removal contractor, has stayed ever since, and in 2021 he was part of a management acquisition of the company.

UKSE makes strategic investments in Welsh and UK companies which show the potential to grow and create jobs and prosperity. It provides loan and equity packages up to £1 million and UKSE estimates it has supported 83,000 jobs around the UK since it was established 50 years ago.

Howard Thompson Regional Executive with UKSE said he was pleased to provide the funding through UKSE’s recently launched Fast Track Loans.