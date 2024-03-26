Construction Firm OTL Tackles UK Growth

Commercial construction firm OTL Group is celebrating five years in business as the company owned by former Wales International Rugby Union player Iestyn Thomas expands throughout the UK with a series of new multi-million-pound contract wins.

Based at Mamhilad Park Estate in Torfaen, OTL operates in the independent healthcare and public sectors. Established in 2019, the company offers a full turn key solution for new build, design, refurbishment, project management, fire safety and maintenance.

With income having doubled year on year to date, current projects include a range of new builds and refurbishments. Further investment in new business opportunities is expected to see turnover double next year.

Director Iestyn Thomas said:

“It is well publicised that making the transition out of sport is not easy but it is a career that reinforces characteristics that are the foundation of any successful business leader. Competitiveness, resilience and teamwork are just some of the qualities that have definitely helped me to set-up and grow OTL in such a short period of time. “We have quickly become a major player within the UK construction industry and we are forecasting that the business will continue its rapid growth over the next few years. Our vision is to deliver the very best quality for our commercial partners. With contracts across the UK our base at Mamhilad is perfectly located. It offers great growth potential and infrastructure, enabling us to attract the very best talent.”

Peter Downes of Johnsey Estates said: