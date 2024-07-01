Construction Firm Appoints People Manager to Support Growth

A North Wales housebuilder has created a new role of people manager to support the continued growth of the business.

Castle Green Homes has appointed Faye Shackell to the position. The homebuilder now has more than 100 direct employees and supports a wide range of jobs in the construction industry through subcontractors and in the supply chain.

Faye said:

“Castle Green Homes is an ambitious housebuilder, with plans for growth and so the opportunity to join the business at this stage was really exciting. I’m keen to work with the leadership team to develop a people function that works alongside and supports the business strategy. Everyone who works at Castle Green has a crucial role to play in the ambitious plans for growth and therefore it's great that the business has invested in a role which will have the opportunity to focus on this.”

Faye studied human resources at Liverpool John Moores University, gaining a BA (Hons) degree and then a Masters degree in the subject. Her previous employers include Matalan and Countryside, working her way up from HR assistant and people advisor to HR business partner before joining Castle Green as people manager.

“I’m very much about getting to know the business, building relationships and understanding departments and the issues affecting them first and foremost. Then my priority will be developing the People Strategy, while building processes and formalising procedures in the background,” Faye added.

Castle Green Homes was formed in November 2020 following a management buyout of Macbryde Homes, backed by long-term finance partner Bridgemere UK.

Faye said:

“It’s important that we respect the legacy of the business but also look to the future and ensure that as it grows it retains the family feel where everyone who works at Castle Green understands their role and feels valued and respected. We’re keen to develop and grow our colleagues, ensure we continue to attract the best talent in the industry, reward and incentivise our teams in the right way and work with the leadership team to create an environment where people feel valued, energised and able to do their best work.”

Castle Green is headquartered in St Asaph, has an office at Preston Brook and 10 live development sites across North Wales and the Northwest of England.

Castle Green chief executive Gwyn Jones said: