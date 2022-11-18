Construction Begins at New Housing Development in Sought after Rogerstone

Construction has officially commenced at Parc Jiwbili, Rogerstone, a new development by independent housebuilder, Dandara. Following the acquisition of the land in July 2022, the village of Rogerstone, which is just outside of Newport, will see a collection of 40 new homes. With interest already strong, the housebuilder is due to host a pre-launch event on 10th November 2022.

Situated on the outskirts of Newport and just 30 minutes away from the Brecon Beacons National Park, the 3.36-acre site is one of four upcoming developments for Dandara’s new Welsh division, which launched in September 2021.

The first phase of homes will include a range of two, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes. Due to popular demand and mounting interest in Parc Jiwbili, Dandara will be hosting a pre-launch event at Rivermead Community Centre, where independent financial advisers, solicitors and estate agents will all be on hand to help buyers. Attendees can also reserve off-plan on a first come, first served basis. Prices start from £309,995.

Details as follows:

Rivermead Community Centre, Fuscia Way, Rogerstone, NP10 9LZ

Thursday 10th November 2022, 6:15pm – 8:30pm

Tracey Gallacher-Thresh, Sales and Marketing Director at Dandara Wales & West, commented:

“With such high demand for new homes in this area, it is an amazing opportunity for us to provide much-needed properties for people looking to live in this fantastic location, as well as bringing incredible economic benefits and new jobs. “Parc Jiwbili has something for first time buyers, downsizers and families alike, and will provide a great opportunity for locals to get on the property ladder, with 10% of the development made up of affordable homes.”

Included in the planning consent, Dandara Wales and West will be providing affordable housing as per the S106 contributions.

Ideally located for those working in Cardiff and Swansea, Parc Jiwbili is 2 miles from Rogerstone railway station, which connects the village to the main Welsh cities. Alternatively, the M4 is just a short ten-minute drive away, giving access to Swansea to the West and Bristol to the East.

Located just a short drive away from Newport, buyers will be able to enjoy the benefits of being close to the city whilst having plenty of green space on their doorstep. Rogerstone offers many popular eateries, shops and bars set against a beautiful countryside backdrop. Less than ten minutes away there is access to 90 acres of parkland with Tredegar Park plus athletic fields and tennis courts.

For families, there is an excellent choice of primary and secondary schooling options in the area, including a new primary school on site. Jubilee Park Primary School is just a short walk away, whilst for older children there’s Bassaleg High School.

Lovers of the outdoors will enjoy exploring the local area including the Brecon Beacons National Park, as well as the Cwmcarn Forest Drive, which is popular for a wide range of activities including birdwatching, hiking, mountain biking and fishing.

For more information on homes being built at Parc Jiwbili and to register your interest visit www.dandara.com/parc-jiwbili.