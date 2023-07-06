Confidence in Public Speaking has Dropped Since Pandemic, Say 1 in 3 in Wales

Confidence in Public Speaking has Dropped Since Pandemic, Say 1 in 3 in Wales

Almost a third of people in Wales are less confident public speaking than they were before the pandemic – one of the highest levels in the UK.

An exclusive poll by Survation has revealed 17.3 per cent of people in the country are much less confident speaking in front of people, with a further 13.9 per cent slightly less confident.

The 31.2 per cent total compares to the UK average of 26 per cent being less confident.

The research was commissioned by Speak With Impact, a public speaking coaching firm which works across the UK helping people with presentation skills.

Its director Gavin Brown wanted to know if people were more anxious speaking in front of people now restrictions had lifted and people were heading back to the office.

And while a third of people in Wales have lost confidence since lockdown, just 8.7 per cent said they were more confident.

Survation polled more than 2000 people across the UK, including 99 in Wales.

Across the UK, 26 per cent said they were less confident, while women were significantly more likely to have lost confidence (30 per cent) than men (22 per cent).

Confidence levels were also impacted by age.

Nearly 42 per cent of those aged between 25 and 34 were much or slightly less confident, as well as 39 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds and the same proportion of 35 to 44-year-olds.

In the over 65 bracket, just nine per cent said their confidence had suffered. The research took place between May 26 and 31.

Gavin Brown, director of Speak With Impact, said: