Community Benefits of Development

,

By Nigel Palmer

Managing Director,

Redrow, South Wales.

Following a recent event at one of its completed communities in the Vale of Glamorgan, MD of Redrow South Wales, Nigel Palmer reflects on the wider contribution development must bring to local communities.

Last month, 17 children from St Nicholas Church in Wales Primary School visited Cae Newydd, our completed development in their village, to see how they had directly left their mark on it for generations to come.

This event, along with the reason one of our newest graduate recruits joined us – because he wants “to be part of creating strong communities in Wales” – started me thinking about something we’re passionate about at Redrow: the positive difference housebuilding can make to local communities.

Year 6 pupils from St Nicholas Church in Wales Primary School on a visit to see their work at neighbouring Redrow development, Cae Newydd, with (L to R): artist David Mackie, deputy head, Rhys Jones (at the rear) and Jodie Woodman of Redrow. Pupil Harleigh, centre, who now lives at the development, cut the ribbon.

Cae Newydd is a development of 97 homes, now complete and fully occupied: in fact, it was a junior resident who cut the ribbon on the bespoke artisan stone seating in one of its play areas last week. We had enlisted the help of local artist, David Mackie, to work with the children to develop designs for the seating that reflect the local natural character and historical heritage, including arrowheads, hares and dandelion clocks. Because of the pandemic, only now were they able to come and view the fruits of their work.

The seating not only provides a great place for people to meet but also an enduring piece of public art that is not just beautiful but also locally resonant. In other words, we have – quite rightly – taken at least as much care with this installation as with the beautiful homes at Cae Newydd, where we replaced our standard elevations and roof tiles to reflect local traditional materials.

And that’s not the only way housebuilding makes a positive contribution – there is also the Section 106 agreement linked to every housebuilder’s planning permissions, where community contributions are legally laid out.

Cae Newydd

As part of ours with the Vale of Glamorgan Council, we designed and built Cae Newydd’s 35 affordable homes, then made available specifically to local people for both rent and low-cost home ownership. We created these ourselves, again as bespoke homes, varying our standard designs to reflect the local area and integrate with the designs of the homes for sale on the open market. We believe this approach doesn’t just make for a much more aesthetically pleasing development but also paves the way for a more integrated community.

The agreement also saw Cae Newydd contribute over £1.3 million to the local authority to be invested in affordable housing elsewhere in the Vale, local primary and secondary schools, improving local community facilities and in sustainable transport.

As a housebuilder, it is not just required but also quite right that we contribute to local communities wherever we create developments as part of the planning consent. At Redrow, we take that contribution seriously, and not just as a cost of development. We also believe in embracing the wider role we have to play and want to leave a lasting legacy, which is why one of our three core values is creating thriving communities – and not solely those we build ourselves.

Find out more about where Redrow is currently developing in south Wales here.

Redrow is a leading UK premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Ewloe, Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people, all while engaging with colleagues and stakeholders.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year to 27th June 2021, Redrow built more than 5,500 premium new homes across England and Wales and the Group reported revenue of £1.9bn.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts. In June 2021, Redrow was included in the FT’s inaugural listing of Europe’s Climate Leaders for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Visit www.redrow.co.uk to find out more.
 

