Coleg Cambria Virtual Awards Celebrate Achievement of Students in Pandemic

Coleg Cambria learners have achieved incredible things in the past year.

And they were recognised at the college’s annual Student Awards.

Sadly, a ceremony could not take place due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but that did not stop them paying tribute to those who had excelled over the last 12 months

Up to 90 prizes were presented to youngsters from across Cambria’s sites in Llysfasi, Wrexham, Northop and Deeside, covering a range of themes from higher education, apprenticeships and learner experience to career development, Work-based Learning and Welsh skills.

Niamh Collins was named Yale Sixth Student of the Year, Nathan Hall the Deeside Sixth Student of the Year, and Kelly McKee received an accolade for Access Student of the Year.

Sophie Weaver took home the title of Foundation Skills Student of the Year, and Ellie Kidd – a member of the NUS Wales Steering Group and Vice President at the college’s Deeside site – was Class Representative of the Year.

There was also good news for Riccardo Dotolo, Sophie Weaver and Ben White, all from Wrexham.

The trio were deserving Enterprise Students of the Year – having been praised by Wales Co-operative Centre judges for their cafe concept promoting equality and diversity during a National Hack of Kindness in February.

Among the other winners were:

Cerys Rowlands – Performing Arts Student of the Year

Max Rowland – [email protected] Student of the Year

Chloe Griffiths – Construction Student of the Year

Michelle Hughes – Welsh for Adults Learner of the Year

Nathan Kelly – Aeronautical Apprentice of the Year

Rhiannon Elliott – LJM University Student of the Year

Ieuan Davies – Engineering Student of the Year

David Whittle – ILS Student of the Year

Cerian Jones – DofE Student of the Year

Aleksandra Floczynka – Business Student of the Year

Daniel Graves – Traineeship Student of the Year

Abigail Corfe – Teaching and Education Student of the Year

Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams said while they were disappointed to not mark the occasion in person, being able to recognise the dedication and passion of the students was vitally important for the college.

“Once again this year we are delighted to celebrate the commitment, innovation, courage and talent of our learners,” she said. “All of our winners have inspiring stories behind their successes, which includes attaining high levels of academic achievement, developing skills for employment, succeeding in difficult personal circumstances, balancing college commitments with an abundance of voluntary and community duties, or returning to college for a change of career. “I would like to congratulate everyone who received awards, you are a credit to Coleg Cambria and our community – well done, these are remarkable achievements.”

For a full list of Student Awards winners, visit: www.cambria.ac.uk/virtualstudentawards2021