Co-working and Meeting Facilities Now Available in Knighton

Knighton & District Community Centre and Library are pleased to offer the perfect space for co-working for anyone looking for a quiet, calm space to work locally with like-minded others.

The four desk co-working room is part of a digital community hubs pilot project, funded by the UK Community Renewal Fund and managed by the Library Service, working in partnership with the Community Centre Management Committee.

Co-working at the Comm is enhanced by a range of bookable interview, meeting, conference, and training facilities in the centre, including a digital pod for 1-1 or solo virtual meetings, coffee making facilities and a wonderful garden area.

Portable virtual and hybrid meeting equipment means that meetings in all rooms can be face to face, virtual, or blended.

Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said:

“I am delighted to see the community centre and Library working together to provide these facilities for the residents of Knighton and the surrounding district. It is wonderful that they are supporting the local economy by providing co-working, meeting, and conference facilities, and preventing CO₂ emissions through unnecessary travel.”

Chair of the Knighton & District Community Management Committee, Michael Harding, commented:

“The new co-working facilities complement all of the activities that take place at the Comm, which is a busy, thriving hub with something to offer for everyone in the area. “We work extremely hard to provide a warm welcome to anyone who needs it, and it is encouraging to broaden the offer to include digital meetings and modern workspaces. These will complement the regular Tuesday morning cafes and Thursday lunches, meaning that people can get hot drinks and food on site too.”

For further information and to book, please contact Knighton Library on 01547 528778 or email [email protected] or contact Knighton Community Centre on 01547 428088 or email [email protected]