Civils Project of the Year Award for Bro Tathan

The significant Ffordd Bro Tathan northern access road to Welsh Government’s 1,200 acres Bro Tathan business park in the Vale of Glamorgan has been awarded the Civils Project of the Year in the Constructing Excellence in Wales Awards 2020.

The new Welsh Government funded £15m road was opened by Transport Minister, Ken Skates, on 30 September last year, launching a prime investment opportunity in the Cardiff Airport and Bro Tathan Enterprise Zone, which is home to major occupiers including Aston Martin Lagonda, eCube Solutions and Bristow Helicopters, and features a fully operational 1,800m runway on a commercial airfield operated by Cardiff Airport. The road was built by Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd, from Abergavenny, and acts as an important economic link, enabling inward investment and encouraging future development.

Transport Minister, Ken Skates, said:

“Bro Tathan is a significant part of Wales’ economic infrastructure and this road provides much-needed access to all of the opportunities it brings. All construction projects bring challenges, which in this case were met with a great deal of innovation and creativity. I want to thank everyone involved in the project for their hard work and I’m pleased they have received recognition through this much-deserved award.”

Bro Tathan is marketed by agents Savills, and offers:

a strategic employment site offering occupiers quick and serviced occupational solutions, as well as space to grow through a range of design and build opportunities.

a convenient location, within 15 miles of Cardiff, 20 minutes from the M4, and less than five miles from Cardiff Airport, with over 50 direct flights and more than 900 international connections.

access to a skilled workforce, with strong links to local colleges and universities.

Construction of the road created substantial active travel provision as well as benefits to biodiversity. A bespoke lighting scheme designed with Natural Resources Wales is in place to mitigate the impact on dormice and bats, while consultation with a fish ecology specialist led to a uniquely designed stream culvert to assist with the passage of fish through their habitats.

Ian Thomas, Project Manager for Alun Griffiths Contractors said:

“We are thrilled to receive accolade for our part in delivering the Bro Tathan Northern Access Road. It was truly a pleasure to be part of a one team ethos that held collaboration and innovation as core values, ensuring all team members were engaged to overcome the challenges faced.”

Many of the world’s primary aerospace businesses operate in the Bro Tathan area, including British Airways, Airbus, GE, and Nordam. eCube Solutions’ core services include aircraft disassembly and recycling, parking, customs management, crating fabrication and parts storage in both UK and Spain. Last week they took delivery of the iconic last of the British Airways 747s.

Brotathan.wales