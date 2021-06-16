Charity Seeks Partners to Help Safeguard Pembrokeshire’s Wild Places

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust has launched a new company-giving scheme, encouraging businesses to partner with the Trust to help protect the National Park, now and for future generations.

Pembrokeshire Coast Partners is an annual business membership programme, which aims to build a mutually beneficial partnership between the Trust and businesses of all types and sizes.

There are four different packages to select from – Bronze, Silver, Gold and, for those wishing to make a greater contribution to the future of this unique landscape, Platinum. More information about the costs and benefits of each of these packages can be found at www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales/how-you-can-help/pembrokeshire-coast-partners/.

Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, Nichola Couceiro, said:

“Pembrokeshire Coast Partners represents an excellent opportunity for businesses of all kinds to deliver benefits to help protect our spectacular National Park and support the people and communities who call it home. “Platinum packages are tailored to the individual requirements of each business, and applicants are encouraged to get in touch with the team to discuss potential ways of working together.”

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust was set up to promote the conservation, protection and enhancement of the National Park and surrounding areas, advance education about the importance of its wildlife and landscapes, and to promote the physical, mental health and leisure opportunities it offers. It is registered with the UK Charity Commission, and its registered charity number is 1179281

If you would like to become a Pembrokeshire Coast Partner or discuss the scheme further please get in touch with the team by calling 01646 624808 or email [email protected]

This is our National Park – let’s protect it together.