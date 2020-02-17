Chance of £20k Grant Offered to Social Enterprises

The opportunity to benefit from a £20,000 grant is being offered to social enterprises in Wales.

NatWest is offering social enterprises the chance to receive the grant to develop a project that creates a direct social impact on a community with need.

Part of a UK-wide celebration of the 20th year of Social & Community Capital (S&CC) – an independent charity launched by NatWest in 1999 – the grant is intended to create a positive impact on people who are considered vulnerable and marginalised.

A £20,000 grant will be offered to an organisation in each of the following regions: Wales; Scotland; the North; the Midlands and East of England; the South West; London and the South East; and Northern Ireland.

In order for businesses to apply they must meet NatWest’s eligibility criteria, which include being UK-based and focused, having social aims, having been trading for at least two years and having a turnover of up to £2.5m per year.

Paul Edwards, Regional Managing Director South West and Wales, said:

“NatWest has a strong focus on helping the community, so it is fantastic to be able to offer a local business additional funding that they can use to make a positive impact locally. We encourage all qualifying businesses to apply.”

S&CC was created to provide flexible loan finance to social ventures that may be unable to access mainstream funding. NatWest is the only bank to have set up a specialist vehicle to do this. The charity offers loan funding of between £30,000 and £750,000, and in the last five years has approved over £10m in loans to more than 80 organisations throughout the UK.

In 2018, S&CC loan funding led to more than 60,000 people and 117 groups being supported, more than 370 jobs created and a further 730-plus jobs maintained.

Simon Jacobs, Chair of Trustees at NatWest Social & Community Capital, said: