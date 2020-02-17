Cardiff Conference Bureau to Attract More Events Business to Wales

Cardiff Conference Bureau (CCB) will support event buyers in choosing the Welsh capital as their preferred event destination, with Cardiff boasting the venues, hotels & skillset across the city to be a major player in the PCO (Professional Conference Organiser) and DMC (Destination Management Company) markets.

CCB brings together Orchard’s considerable creative and events agency expertise and skillset, with the sector knowledge and network in south Wales to offer an independent, impartial service that will promote Cardiff as a first-class business events destination, and generate business for the south Wales economy.

Orchard’s Paul Butterworth, whose event experience comprises the Welsh Rugby Union, Wembley Stadium, Live Nation, and the Rugby Football Union, heads up CCB as part of his business development role.

Paul said:

“The Orchard Group has evolved in Cardiff and we are anchored here, with a confidence in the city’s potential, and a passionate belief that much more can be done to promote Cardiff as an international business event destination. We have invested in this new independent resource to bring more business into the city and the wider region, and Cardiff Conference Bureau has already received a great welcome from local stakeholders in the sector.”

CCB’s purpose is to:

be the catch-all for events enquiries

promote Cardiff for events, PCO & DMC

promote a distinctive Cardiff identity & destination proposition

reach out to PCO, DMC and event planners

increase Cardiff’s exposure for business events

assist & advise on business events in Cardiff

advise on the best hotels and venues

Karen Matthews, Chair of Cardiff Hoteliers Association, said:

“As a capital city, it is important that Cardiff is seen as a leading business events destination. Cardiff Hoteliers Association looks forward to the opportunity of working in partnership with Cardiff Conference Bureau and wish all the team every success at this exciting time at the launch of their new venture.”

As a resource within the Orchard Media and Events Group, CCB has all the benefits of the creative agency services to call on, including:

event management

PR & Social media support

audio visual services

exhibitions

delegate management

Cardiff currently sits 169th in Europe in the ICCA European city meetings rankings, and has fallen behind many capital cities as a business events destination.

Orchard works on a range of events in Wales and around the world, including BlasCymru / TasteWales; international exhibitions for the Food & Drink Division of Welsh Government; the immersive tech Dome at the Japan Rugby World Cup; events in Wales for Nando’s, Aston Martin, and Qatar Airways; and an ongoing relationship with UEFA and their blue chip sponsors on four Champions League finals.

In addition to Cardiff Conference Bureau and its agency, the Orchard Group encompasses sponsorship and partnership arm Orchard Connects; Orchard Live for music and entertainment; TV and film content creator Orchard TV; and Rescape Innovation, an Orchard spin-out immersive technology business. The Group employs 85 staff at its base in the centre of the Welsh capital.