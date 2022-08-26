Celebrations at Cwmbran Centre after Flurry of Lease Renewals

Nine retailers have reaffirmed their commitment to the Cwmbran Centre by renewing their leases, the owner has announced.

LCP, the national commercial property and investment company that owns and manages the centre, described the number of renewals as “significant”, adding that it demonstrated there is a strong future for retail in the town.

Starbucks, Jeffries Jewellers, Warren James, Peacocks and Bonmarche have agreed five-year leases, while H Samuel and the three Greggs stores have also renewed.

Alex Williams, asset manager at LCP, said: