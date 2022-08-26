Celebrations at Cwmbran Centre after Flurry of Lease Renewals

Nine retailers have reaffirmed their commitment to the Cwmbran Centre by renewing their leases, the owner has announced.
LCP, the national commercial property and investment company that owns and manages the centre, described the number of renewals as “significant”, adding that it demonstrated there is a strong future for retail in the town.
Starbucks, Jeffries Jewellers, Warren James, Peacocks and Bonmarche have agreed five-year leases, while H Samuel and the three Greggs stores have also renewed.
Alex Williams, asset manager at LCP, said:
“Since we acquired Cwmbran Centre at the beginning of the year, we've been busy getting to know the tenants and the local community, so it's great news for shoppers that these nine retailers have already renewed their leases.
“We have a further tranche of new lettings and renewals being finalised, which we look forward to revealing over the next few weeks.
“As a major retail destination, the centre benefits from a diverse mix of tenants and Cwmbran remains in a strong position, which can only be good news for the local economy and for shoppers who enjoy coming here.”